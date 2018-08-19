Kenya's Kipyegon suspended for failing to submit to doping test
NAIROBI – Kipyegon Bett is the latest Kenyan athlete to be suspended for a doping-related offence, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Thursday.
The 20-year-old Bett, who won the 800 metres bronze medal at last year’s World Championships in London, refused or failed to submit to sample collection on 15 August, the AIU, which handles integrity and doping issues for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), said on its website.
Other Kenyan athletes suspended for doping-related offences within the past month are marathon runners Samuel Kalalei and Lucy Kabuu.
Former Olympic and three-times world 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop is also under provisional suspension after his samples were found to contain the blood booster EPO. He has strongly denied the charges.
Kiprop’s case has been referred to the Disciplinary Tribunal alongside that of Kenyan-born Bahraini Ruth Jebet, the Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion.
All the cases have increased suspicions about the east African nation renowned for its world-class middle and long- distance runners.
Other Kenyan athletes involved in doping cases in recent years include three-times Boston Marathon winner Rita Jeptoo and her training partner Jemima Sumgong, the 2016 Olympic marathon champion.
