Harry Judd: 'Parenting is tough'
Harry Judd finds raising two children "really hard".
LONDON – Harry Judd says having two children is very difficult and he and his wife Izzy are unsure about having more kids as their current family life is so "full on".
The McFly drummer admits he and his wife Izzy - who have Lola, two, and 11-month-old Kit together - don't like to complain about parenthood because of the struggle they went through to have their daughter, but they are unsure about having more kids as their current family life is so "full on".
Asked if they are planning more children, he said: "It's a difficult conversation.
"Kit, he's lovely, but he doesn't understand the concept of sitting still.
"It's so full on, whereas Lola is so different.
"When we had her, I said, 'Why does everyone complain about having children? It's so easy.'
"But the love is so strong and, when you're lying down talking about the lovely moments, you do think, how could we not have another one?
"We had IVF with Lola and Kit came along naturally, so I guess it's a case of whether we're lucky enough.
"We talk about it a lot.
"I feel reluctant to complain because of what we went through but it's OK to say, 'This is really hard.' I think there's often this expectation that people should just cope."
Harry, 32, and his violinist wife were among the guests at Matt and Emma Willis' 10th wedding anniversary vow renewal ceremony last month and he admitted they would like to do something similar in the future.
He said: "I guess [we would]. It's a lovely thing to do and a great excuse for a party so maybe one day."
The Star Girl hitmaker and his bandmates - Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter - performed together for the first time in almost two years at Matt and Emma's celebration and Harry was relieved it still felt very comfortable together.
He told OK! magazine: "It was great. We were doing the rehearsal for it and I said to the guys, 'The good thing is, it doesn't feel like it's been ages. It doesn't feel weird.'
"We all loved it and it's something we'll certainly be doing again soon. I just want us to continuously be a band."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
ProKid described as a true family man who loved his mom
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 17 August 2018
-
Kevin Hart: My wife gets prettier with age
-
ProKid to be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery today
-
Nicki Minaj: Beyoncé called me a professional
-
Nick Jonas confirms engagement to Priyanka Chopra with sweet 'Mrs Jonas' snap
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.