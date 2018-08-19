Fawu accepts 6% wage offer at Blue Ocean Mussels

Workers downed tools earlier this month demanding a 12% increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) has signed an agreement with Blue Ocean Mussels' Velddrif plant after employees went on strike over wage increases.

Fawu's Elind Haarder says they have settled for six percent.

“We have come to an agreement of the 6% this year and 6% for next year. So, the workers have accepted that and will be back to work on Monday.”

