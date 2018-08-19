DA expresses confidence in Msimanga to help win Gauteng
The decision was made at the DA's federal executive meeting this weekend, following interviews with potential candidates.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's confident that Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga will help the party take over the province of Gauteng from the African National Congress (ANC) during next year's general elections.
The party has chosen Msimanga as its premier candidate in the province.
The decision was made at the DA's federal executive meeting this weekend, following interviews with potential candidates.
Msimanga has only been the Mayor of Tshwane for less than three years.
He will now be the face of the DA's campaign ahead of the 2019 national elections.
The party which currently governs the western cape with a majority has recently identified Gauteng together with the northern cape as strategic provinces it wants to govern after next year's polls.
The party says it has no doubt that Msimanga has the skills needed to manage the multiple stakeholders in the province, while getting on with the business of the people of Gauteng.
Popular in Local
-
N7 closed in both directions following fatal car accident
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 18 August 2018
-
DA announces Msimanga as its Gauteng Premier candidate for 2019
-
Reports: Zuma asked if wants to give evidence in person at state capture inquiry
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
ProKid described as a true family man who loved his mom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.