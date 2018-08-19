DA expresses confidence in Msimanga to help win Gauteng

The decision was made at the DA's federal executive meeting this weekend, following interviews with potential candidates.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's confident that Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga will help the party take over the province of Gauteng from the African National Congress (ANC) during next year's general elections.

The party has chosen Msimanga as its premier candidate in the province.

Msimanga has only been the Mayor of Tshwane for less than three years.

He will now be the face of the DA's campaign ahead of the 2019 national elections.

The party which currently governs the western cape with a majority has recently identified Gauteng together with the northern cape as strategic provinces it wants to govern after next year's polls.

The party says it has no doubt that Msimanga has the skills needed to manage the multiple stakeholders in the province, while getting on with the business of the people of Gauteng.