DA announces Msimanga as its Gauteng Premier candidate for 2019
This comes after the party's leaders interviewed several candidates, including national spokesperson Refilwe Ntseke and member of the provisional legislature Magasule Ghana.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga as its Gauteng Premier candidate for the 2019 national elections
This comes after the party's leaders interviewed several candidates, including national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe and member of the provisional legislature Magasule Ghana.
The DA has previously identified Gauteng as the strategic province they want to govern.
The party says, “Gauteng will be a central battleground in the election campaign next year and we are confident that Solly will lead a team that will bring the change the people of Gauteng deserve.
“Solly possesses the experience, temperament, integrity and expertise to lead the DA to victory in Gauteng.”
.@MmusiMaimane officially announces @SollyMsimanga as DA Gauteng Premier candidate!— DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) August 19, 2018
Lead us @SollyMsimanga!#MsimangaForPremier pic.twitter.com/wjDUZc0C5q
Get to know the 2019 Premier Candidate for Gauteng, @SollyMsimanga:#MsimangaForPremier pic.twitter.com/HaRN2BSCJZ— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 19, 2018
