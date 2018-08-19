Popular Topics
Cape Town named best city for opportunity in Africa

This is according to international auditing firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

Photo: Cape Town Source: Pexels 2018
Photo: Cape Town Source: Pexels 2018
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town has been featured the best city of opportunity in Africa and 24th in the world.

This is according to international auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which found that “the mother city was at a crossroads between African problems and global ambitions”.

The PwC report found that Cape Town's “future success will depend on its ability to solve longstanding problems at home while keeping up with a rapidly changing world”.

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says this is a notable achievement for the city.

“It’s certainly encouraging that our city is able to stack up against these great emerging market cities around the world and really stand out in the continent.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

