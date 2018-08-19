72-hour action plan issued to find Western Cape cop killers
The two off-duty constables were killed in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday.
CAPE TOWN – A 72-hour action plan has been issued by the Minister of Police to find those responsible for killing two police officers.
The two off-duty constables were killed in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday.
On Saturday, Western Cape Police Commissioner, Khombinkosi Jula visited the families of the two police officers, and assured the families they're investigating the incidents.
The Western Cape Police Commissioner says the ministry strongly condemns the killings of the officers.
Thirty-year-old Lonwabo Kili was shot in Delft, while picking up someone he knew. And 37-year old Siyamcela Ncipa was shot twice in the head outside a friend's home in Site B Khayelitsha.
Both officers were robbed of their firearms.
Jula says there have been six incidents where officers have been murdered in the Western Cape since January.
But adds that arrests have been made for four murders of officers this year.
“Both these families, they are still stunned, they can't even talk it’s really sad. We will go all out that the perpetrators are brought to book.”
Jula adds that the Hawks will be investigating.
