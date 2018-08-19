35 WC motorists arrested for drunk driving

Included in this number are fourteen people who were apprehended in George.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic officials have arrested 35 people for drinking and driving over the weekend.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “Early this morning shortly after 7 pm three truck drivers were arrested outside Laingsburg for driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.”

