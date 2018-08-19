2 Chainz marries longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward

The couple reportedly said their vows in front of a white tiger, which the rapper had rented for the occasion.

LONDON - 2 Chainz has married his long-term girlfriend Kesha Ward in a star-studded ceremony.

The 40-year-old rapper tied the knot with Ward at the Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami, Florida, in front of family and friends including Lil Wayne, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, and Monica, on Saturday.

And the couple - who have daughters Heaven, nine, and Harmony, five, and two-year-old son Halo together - reportedly also said their vows in front of a white tiger, which the rapper had rented for the occasion.

Footage of the ceremony was shared on Instagram and showed Ward walking down the aisle in a mermaid-style wedding gown while John Legend'sAll of Me played.

She then changed into a red dress for the reception, while the Birthday Song hitmaker - whose real name is Tauheed Epps - swapped his tuxedo for a gold blazer.

In an Instagram Story clip, they were introduced to their guests at the villa, which was previously owned by the late Gianni Versace, as "the handsome, debonair Tauheed and his gorgeous diva of a wife".

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Aug 19, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Aug 18, 2018 at 4:20pm PDT

The It's a Vibe hitmaker proposed to Ward on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May, dropping down on one knee on the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to pop the question with a huge diamond ring.

Ward gushed shortly afterwards as she showed off the jewellery: "It's crazy, he just gave me this! So happy! I love it."

And the rapper also reportedly proposed to Ward at the BET Awards in June 2013 but they never went ahead with the wedding - although they've always remained together.

A source previously said: "They've been together so long and have three children together that he always refers to Kesha as his wife, but they've never actually tied the knot!"