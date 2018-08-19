15 suspected rhino poachers arrested

A task team that includes officials from government and the South African National Parks has confirmed the breakthrough.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen people have been arrested this week for their alleged involvement in rhino poaching.

A task team that includes officials from government and the South African National Parks has confirmed the breakthrough.

More than 350 rhino poachers have been convicted since January this year.

The police's Vish Naidoo said: “The efforts that have been put in respect of curbing rhino poaching in the country has been phenomenal. Members, as well as our communities, have worked very closely together to ensure that those responsible for rhino poaching in the country are brought to book.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)