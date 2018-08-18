WC top cop visits families of slain SAPS officers

The constables were killed in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says teams are working around the clock to arrest those responsible for killing two police officers.

Jula visited the families of the slain officers on Saturday.

The constables were killed in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says this is the sixth incident where officers have been murdered in the Western Cape since January.

Thirty-year-old Lonwabo Kili was shot in Delft, at around eight in the evening while picking up someone he knew.

Thirty-seven-year-old Siyamcela Ncipa was shot twice in the head outside a friend's home in Site B Khayelitsha.

Both officers were robbed of their firearms.

Jula has assured the family that the police are investigating the incidents.

“We are very concerned at the manner in which our members have been killed, but we are once again reminded that we are dealing with some thugs in the community that have no value and regard for human life.”

He says arrests have been made for the four murders of officers this year.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)