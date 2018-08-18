WC police probe recent learner abductions in Cape Town
Over the past few weeks, at least three children have been taken while walking to and from school in Zonnebloem and Rylands.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police have confirmed they are investigating the recent learner abductions in Cape Town.
One learner claims the abduction involved a white van.
The latest incident involved a 12-year-old where an alleged attempted abduction occurred outside Habibia Primary School on Wednesday.
The Western Cape Education Department raised the alarm this week, after two learners aged 11 and 18 were allegedly drugged and abducted in two weeks in separate incidents Zonnebloem.
The Rylands incident occurred after school outside the school premises. Police say the learner was approached by three men and managed to flee.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “They tried for force her into the vehicle, she screamed and the suspects fleed. Police have increased patrols around the school.”
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the affected learners are receiving support and are talking to pupils about safety issues.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
