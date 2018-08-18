South Africa beat Argentina 34-21 in Rugby Championship

Wingers Aphiwe Dyantyi and Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries each as the Springboks turned a nine-point first-half deficit into a comfortable victory.

DURBAN - South Africa fought back in the second half to beat Argentina 34-21 in Durban on Saturday and make a winning start to the Rugby Championship.



Wingers Aphiwe Dyantyi and Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries each as the Springboks turned a nine-point first-half deficit into a comfortable victory.