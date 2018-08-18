Popular Topics
Go

South Africa beat Argentina 34-21 in Rugby Championship

Wingers Aphiwe Dyantyi and Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries each as the Springboks turned a nine-point first-half deficit into a comfortable victory.

South Africa's tighthead prop Frans Malherbe (L) looks on as Argentina's flanker Pablo Matera (2R) is tackled by South Africa's inside centre Andre Esterhuizen(R) and full-back Willem le Roux (C) during The Rugby Championship rugby union match between South Africa and Argentina at Johnson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 18 August 2018.
South Africa's tighthead prop Frans Malherbe (L) looks on as Argentina's flanker Pablo Matera (2R) is tackled by South Africa's inside centre Andre Esterhuizen(R) and full-back Willem le Roux (C) during The Rugby Championship rugby union match between South Africa and Argentina at Johnson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 18 August 2018.
2 hours ago

DURBAN - South Africa fought back in the second half to beat Argentina 34-21 in Durban on Saturday and make a winning start to the Rugby Championship.

Wingers Aphiwe Dyantyi and Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries each as the Springboks turned a nine-point first-half deficit into a comfortable victory.

