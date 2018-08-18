Ronaldo makes Serie A debut as champions Juventus snatch 3-2 win in Chievo
VERONA/ ITALY - Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo missed chances to score on his Serie A debut as seven-time defending champions Juventus snatched a late 3-2 win against Chievo in the opening match of the 2018-2019 Serie A season on Saturday.
Ronaldo, 33, joined from Real Madrid last month in a deal worth €100 million ($114.5 million).
Substitute Federico Bernardeschi scored the winner two minutes into injury time with Germany international Sami Khedira opening the scoring after just three minutes at the Bentegodi Stadium.
Chievo's Mattia Bani turned into his own net after 75 minutes to pull the champions level after the home side had taken a shock 2-1 lead.
