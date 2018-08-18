Police to remain on high alert in Daveyton to restore order

A mob of angry residents set alight a 17-year-old pupil near the unity secondary school on Wednesday accusing him of being part of a suspected gang.

JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says police will remain on high alert in Daveyton to ensure law and order is restored.

The teenager is recovering hospital.

It's understood the same mob later beat up a man to death accusing him of also being involved in gang activity.

Masina has called on community members to exercise restraint and to work with law enforcement agencies.

“Both at the level of Saps and at the level of the EMPD, I’ve been assured that our community will safe over time in terms of deployment to ensure that we create peace in our community.”

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has confirmed three people have been arrested in connection with a mob justice attack.

It’s alleged the pupil and another man, who was beaten to death by community members, were part of a gang.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Nkosi-Malobane visited the school on Friday.

The Community Safety MEC said they are also searching for more people linked to the violence.

“I think we’re going to arrest more people who are involved in mob justice. Some of them have decided to run, but we’re aware of their whereabouts and we’ll ensure that we arrest them.”

Nkosi-Malobane said no pupils from the school have been identified as being part of a suspected gang at this stage.

Pupils at the Unity Secondary School have been left traumatised after witnessing the attack by angry residents.

“From that day, things haven’t been well here at school… it’s so difficult for us to learn,” said one learner.

Nkosi-Malobane said the boy was taken to this particular school because community members suspected his friends were involved in gang activities.

“Some of the group ran to this school to start looking for those people. The boy was, unfortunately, attacked on his way to come and point out his friends.”

Three people have been arrested in connection with the mob attack and police are looking for more suspects.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)