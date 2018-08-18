PAC to hold memorial service in honour of Zondeni Sobukwe
Party spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe says the memorial would be fitting for a gentle giant who fought for freedom.
JOHANNESBURG – The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) says it will hold a memorial service in honour of late struggle stalwart Zondeni Sobukwe affectionally known as the Mother of Azania
Sobukwe died at the age earlier this week at the age of 91.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for her.
Sobukwe was married to one of the founders of the PAC Robert Sobukwe.
“We’re hoping that we’re going to have many speakers from political parties, from churches, from NGOs and from many other formations who will also be saying few words or sending messages of condolences to the family of Sobukwe.”
