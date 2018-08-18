New car found in rubble of collapsed Genoa bridge – authorities
Rescuers have been working to search for survivors since Tuesday after a 200-metre section of the Morandi bridge gave way in busy lunchtime traffic, plunging dozens of vehicles 50m below.
MILAN – Another car has been found by rescue workers searching the rubble of a collapsed motorway bridge in the northern Italian city of Genoa, local authorities said on Saturday.
Spokespeople for the fire brigade and the Genoa prefecture said the car, which was found under slabs of concrete, was “compatible” with one believed to carry a family of three, but neither updated the death toll, still officially at 38.
Rescuers have been working to search for survivors since Tuesday after a 200-metre section of the Morandi bridge gave way in busy lunchtime traffic, plunging dozens of vehicles 50m below.
Popular in World
-
Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80
-
Aretha Franklin to be laid to rest on 31 August
-
Maduro orders 96 percent devaluation in hyperinflation-stricken Venezuela
-
US govt seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger – sources
-
Amid Vatican talks, China official says foreign forces can't control religion
-
‘I thought I'd never get out alive’ – Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.