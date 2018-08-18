Mpumalanga police clamp down on illegal mining

On Wednesday, four illegal miners were handcuffed while two of them were shot dead during a standoff with police.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are continuing their clamp down on illegal mining in the province with the arrest of six people believed to be involved in illicit activity.

The suspects were nabbed in Evander on Friday.

In another incident on Wednesday, four illegal miners were handcuffed while two of them were shot dead during a standoff with police.

The police's Leonard Hlati said: “The provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma stressed the need to clamp down on this type of crime and warned the community members to refrain from illegal mining. He cited the fact that many people are unaccounted for as they may have perished underground.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)