Mabuza calls for an end to violence against women, children

Speaking at a prayer day event in Johannesburg's Ellis Park Stadium, Mabuza lamented the rate of murder of women and children in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has described South Africa as a violent nation.

He says violence perpetrated against women is an offence against the founding values of South Africa and its Constitution.

Mabuza says such acts have no space in the quest for social cohesion.

“A nation that will continue to undermine its own women and oppresses them, that nation will have no peace.”

Deputy President David Mabuza addresses the National Prayer Day service pic.twitter.com/xjtDrLyrea — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 18, 2018

