Mabuza calls for an end to violence against women, children
Speaking at a prayer day event in Johannesburg's Ellis Park Stadium, Mabuza lamented the rate of murder of women and children in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has described South Africa as a violent nation.
Speaking at a prayer day event in Johannesburg's Ellis Park Stadium, Mabuza lamented the rate of murder of women and children in the country.
He says violence perpetrated against women is an offence against the founding values of South Africa and its Constitution.
Mabuza says such acts have no space in the quest for social cohesion.
“A nation that will continue to undermine its own women and oppresses them, that nation will have no peace.”
Deputy President David Mabuza addresses the National Prayer Day service pic.twitter.com/xjtDrLyrea— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 18, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 17 August 2018
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
Kofi Annan was a diplomat extraordinaire, says Ramaphosa
-
[LISTEN] #FakeCops: How to spot a legit SAPS roadblock
-
Family & friends of Dawn Basdeo to resume search after husband confession
-
2 CT off-duty police officers killed in one night
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.