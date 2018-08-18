Limpopo police continue hunt for escaped prisoner

Kofi Annan was a diplomat extraordinaire, says Ramaphosa
It's understood the inmate was one of two people who made a run for it while being transported from Ellisras to Polokwane on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo officials are searching for a convict who escaped through the roof of a moving police vehicle.
The other convict has since been re-arrested.
Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said: “Police were summoned and the man’s hunt ensued. We are therefore calling on all members of the community to come forward with information.”
