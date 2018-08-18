Kofi Annan was a diplomat extraordinaire, says Ramaphosa
The 80-year-old passed away after a short illness surrounded by his loved ones in Switzerland on Saturday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Kofi Annan as a “diplomat extraordinaire” who was focused on world peace.
He was the first black African to head the United Nations.
Ramaphosa says the world has lost a one of a kind leader.
The president’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “Mr. Annan was a great friend of the South African people. The president has called him a diplomat extraordinaire.”
Deputy President David Mabuza says Annan’s legacy must be celebrated worldwide.
“He marched with our leaders as we tried to reconcile a country that was broken.”
Tributes are pouring in from domestic and international leaders with high-profile politicians, faith-based organisations, and ordinary people taking to social media to honour the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
