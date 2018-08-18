Khloe Kardashian hasn't forgotten Tristan's alleged infidelity
The 34-year-old reality star and the NBA star hit a rough patch in April just days before their daughter True was born,
LONDON - Khloe Kardashian has forgiven Tristan Thompson after his alleged cheating scandal - but won't ever forget.
The 34-year-old reality star and the NBA star hit a rough patch in April just days before their daughter True, now four months, was born, when video footage surfaced which seemed to show Thompson getting close to a mystery woman.
Although the couple stayed together throughout the scandal, sources say the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star hasn't forgotten what happened.
An insider said: "She's glad things are going well with Tristan. She can forgive him and move on, but I don't think she'll ever forget."
The pair recently returned home after a weekend getaway in Mexico, which insiders say was much needed for both of them.
The source added to People magazine: "She's needed some relaxing time, and time with Tristan. And she deserves it! She's the best mom and is so devoted to True."
Meanwhile, Kardashian's older sister Kim Kardashian West spoke about their relationship earlier this month, admitting it was "new territory" for the famous family.
She said: "It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world. I think ultimately, we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there's a baby, you know?
"Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy. So we'll support that."
Whilst another source previously claimed the alleged incident had been a "tough learning lesson" for the 27-year-old basketball star.
They said: "The whole family had to deal with the public's perception of him and his relationship with Khloé changing dramatically. He also doesn't fully 'get' that she's been through this before [with ex-husband Lamar Odom], except that this time there's a child involved.
"When he got with Khloé, he tried to adapt to the best of his ability, but he struggled with being part of such a high-profile family and crossed lines he shouldn't have. He wasn't expecting such major backlash from the public and it's been a lot for him to handle."
