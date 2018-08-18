Ghana declares week of mourning after death of Annan

Iran says navy mounts new defense system on warship
President Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghana is ‘deeply saddened’ by news of Annan’s death in Switzerland after a short illness.
ACCRA/ GHANA - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday declared a week of mourning to pay homage to former United Nations (UN) chief and Nobel laureate Kofi Annan.
Describing Annan as a “consummate” diplomat, Akufo-Addo said in a statement that Ghana was “deeply saddened” by news of his death in Switzerland on Saturday after a short illness.
