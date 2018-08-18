Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80

Annan was born in Kumasi on 8 April 1938, is said to have died in Switzerland, Saturday morning after a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG – Former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Prize, Kofi Annan has died.

Annan was born in Kumasi on 8 April 1938, is said to have died in Switzerland on Saturday morning after a short illness.

Annan served as the seventh UN chief for almost 10 years and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.