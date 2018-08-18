Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80
Annan was born in Kumasi on 8 April 1938, is said to have died in Switzerland, Saturday morning after a short illness.
JOHANNESBURG – Former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Prize, Kofi Annan has died.
Annan was born in Kumasi on 8 April 1938, is said to have died in Switzerland on Saturday morning after a short illness.
Annan served as the seventh UN chief for almost 10 years and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.
It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness... pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ— Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) August 18, 2018
Popular in World
-
New car found in rubble of collapsed Genoa bridge – authorities
-
Aretha Franklin to be laid to rest on 31 August
-
Maduro orders 96 percent devaluation in hyperinflation-stricken Venezuela
-
US govt seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger – sources
-
‘I thought I'd never get out alive’ – Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis
-
Amid Vatican talks, China official says foreign forces can't control religion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.