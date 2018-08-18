Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80

Annan was born in Kumasi on 8 April 1938, is said to have died in Switzerland, Saturday morning after a short illness.

Former UN chief Kofi Annan. Picture: United Nations Photo.
Former UN chief Kofi Annan. Picture: United Nations Photo.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Prize, Kofi Annan has died.

Annan was born in Kumasi on 8 April 1938, is said to have died in Switzerland on Saturday morning after a short illness.

Annan served as the seventh UN chief for almost 10 years and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA