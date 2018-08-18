Family & friends of Dawn Basdeo to resume search after husband confession

Basdeo went missing two months ago; her husband Prem Basdeo, has been arrested and has confessed to the crime.

PRETORIA – The family and friends of missing Pretoria woman Dawn Basdeo will today return to the area where her alleged murderer claimed to have dumped her body in a desperate bid to find her remains.

This is not the first time he has faced such charges in 2004 he was acquitted of murdering his first wife in Durban.

Dianne Naicker says she and her family and a group of volunteers are meeting at the Swartkop raceway this morning, from where they will start a search of a nearby farm.

She says Prem Basdeo claimed to have dumped her mother Dawn’s body there.

“We want to try and see if perhaps we can find her body. The police have searched but we feel perhaps her body might have been moved in and around the area.

“Perhaps it’s in the water and it went down the river. We really need to find her.”

Basdeo has been denied bail and is due back in court next month.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)