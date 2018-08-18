Family & friends of Dawn Basdeo to resume search after husband confession
Basdeo went missing two months ago; her husband Prem Basdeo, has been arrested and has confessed to the crime.
PRETORIA – The family and friends of missing Pretoria woman Dawn Basdeo will today return to the area where her alleged murderer claimed to have dumped her body in a desperate bid to find her remains.
Basdeo went missing two months ago; her husband Prem Basdeo, has been arrested and has confessed to the crime.
This is not the first time he has faced such charges in 2004 he was acquitted of murdering his first wife in Durban.
Dianne Naicker says she and her family and a group of volunteers are meeting at the Swartkop raceway this morning, from where they will start a search of a nearby farm.
She says Prem Basdeo claimed to have dumped her mother Dawn’s body there.
“We want to try and see if perhaps we can find her body. The police have searched but we feel perhaps her body might have been moved in and around the area.
“Perhaps it’s in the water and it went down the river. We really need to find her.”
Basdeo has been denied bail and is due back in court next month.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
Police to remain on high alert in Daveyton to restore order
-
Scopa calls for urgent action against allegedly corrupt Transnet officials
-
RTMC to introduce online service for learner, driver test applications
-
Ramaphosa must 'reprimand' Cele over protection of whistle blowers
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 17 August 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.