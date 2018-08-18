Popular Topics
Eskom says low probability of load shedding this weekend

The utility is halfway through its 13-day recovery plan following disruptions to the system by some workers who took part in an industrial action last month over higher wages.

load shedding. Picture: Freeimages.com
37 minutes ago

JOHANNEBSURG – Eskom says there is a low probability of load shedding this weekend as it works at stabilising its power system.

The utility is halfway through its 13-day recovery plan following disruptions to the system by some workers who took part in an industrial action last month over higher wages.

The utility spokesperson Dikatso Mothae says, “We haven’t had load shedding this week, which is good and there’s a low probability of load shedding over the weekend as well.

“Typically, the weekends demand for electricity is lower than during the week, so we’re unlikely to see any load shedding over the weekend.”

