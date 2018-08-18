EC teen to appear in court for allegedly killing his father
It's understood the boy stabbed his father after an argument at their home in Cwebe village, Elliotdale.
CAPE TOWN – A 17-year-old Eastern Cape teenager is expected to reappear in court for allegedly murdering his father.
It's understood the boy stabbed his father after an argument at their home in Cwebe village, Elliotdale.
The seventeen-year-old briefly appeared before the Elliotdale Magistrates Court on Friday.
He faces charges of murder and will be back in court next week Thursday.
Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha says, “It’s alleged that the father put the saddle of his horse in the room of the suspect at their home at Cwebe village. The suspect didn’t like what was done by his father; he then stabbed his father on his upper body 15 times.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 17 August 2018
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
Authorities hope to make more arrests soon in Daveyton mob justice incident
-
Family & friends of Dawn Basdeo to resume search after husband confession
-
RTMC to introduce online service for learner, driver test applications
-
Brother to appear in court over his sister’s murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.