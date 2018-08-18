EC teen to appear in court for allegedly killing his father

It's understood the boy stabbed his father after an argument at their home in Cwebe village, Elliotdale.

CAPE TOWN – A 17-year-old Eastern Cape teenager is expected to reappear in court for allegedly murdering his father.

The seventeen-year-old briefly appeared before the Elliotdale Magistrates Court on Friday.

He faces charges of murder and will be back in court next week Thursday.

Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha says, “It’s alleged that the father put the saddle of his horse in the room of the suspect at their home at Cwebe village. The suspect didn’t like what was done by his father; he then stabbed his father on his upper body 15 times.”