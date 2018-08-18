Case of murder, rape opened after girl’s body (9) found near Golden Highway
It's understood the girl's grandfather reported her missing when he couldn't find her on Friday evening.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl whose body was found dumped next to the Golden Highway in the south of Joburg.
Police say the grandfather's co-worker was the last person seen with the child.
The police's Mpande Khoza says her body was found on Saturday morning in Lenasia.
“We have opened a case of murder [and] rape. The suspect who’s believed to be from Tzaneen… is wanted in this case. We appeal to the community that anyone who can see the suspect please inform the police.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
