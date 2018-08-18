Carolissen’s appointment as NSFAS administrator welcomed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Carolissen’s appointment as NSFAS administrator welcomed

The senior tax official will take over the management of the multi-billion rand scheme.

Dr Randall Carolissen. Picture: @RJCarolissen/Twitter
Dr Randall Carolissen. Picture: @RJCarolissen/Twitter
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several organisations and unions have welcomed the appointment of Randall Carolissen as administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The senior tax official will take over the management of the multi-billion rand scheme.

The announcement follows the resignation of the scheme’s board chairperson Sizwe Nxasana.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says the appointment of Carolissen is a step in the right direction, however, a lot of work needs to be done to resolve issues such as late payments to students.

NSFAS is currently dealing with a backlog in payments

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: “The minister would have to come up with creative ways of trying to assist the situation. I think the first one will be the removal of the CEO [Steven Zwane] because we feel he’s the one who’s the stumbling block in this issue.”

Meanwhile, the South African Union of Students has welcomed the dissolution of the NSFAS board.

Its spokesperson Thabo Shingange says he hopes this signal a fresh start.

“We believe that this intervention will ensure that amongst the many administrative shortcomings that have come to be definitive of the institution, many students who have been left without contracts, funding and allowances, and destitute currently, will be able to receive positive outcomes and remedial action to be applied.”

Carolissen has been appointed to serve for one year.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA