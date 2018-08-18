Carolissen’s appointment as NSFAS administrator welcomed
The senior tax official will take over the management of the multi-billion rand scheme.
JOHANNESBURG - Several organisations and unions have welcomed the appointment of Randall Carolissen as administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
The announcement follows the resignation of the scheme’s board chairperson Sizwe Nxasana.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says the appointment of Carolissen is a step in the right direction, however, a lot of work needs to be done to resolve issues such as late payments to students.
NSFAS is currently dealing with a backlog in payments
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: “The minister would have to come up with creative ways of trying to assist the situation. I think the first one will be the removal of the CEO [Steven Zwane] because we feel he’s the one who’s the stumbling block in this issue.”
Meanwhile, the South African Union of Students has welcomed the dissolution of the NSFAS board.
Its spokesperson Thabo Shingange says he hopes this signal a fresh start.
“We believe that this intervention will ensure that amongst the many administrative shortcomings that have come to be definitive of the institution, many students who have been left without contracts, funding and allowances, and destitute currently, will be able to receive positive outcomes and remedial action to be applied.”
Carolissen has been appointed to serve for one year.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
