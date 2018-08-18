Brother to appear in court over his sister’s murder

Her 27-year-old brother was handcuffed shortly after the crime took place.

JOHANENSBURG – Johannesburg police have arrested the brother of a teenage girl who was found murdered in Roodepoort.

The girl's body was found at the murder scene on Thursday by police.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

The police's Mavela Masondo says, “Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of the suspect who’s related to the dedceased. He will be appearing at Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday.”