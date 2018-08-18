Popular Topics
Bail application involving ex-ANC employee in cash heists yet to be concluded

The group appeared in court on charges linked to cash in transit heists which include attempted murder, aggravated robbery and possession of stolen vehicles.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
21 minutes ago

JOHANENSBURG – The bail application of dismissed African National Congress (ANC) employee Velile Present and his three co-accused is yet to be concluded.

They appeared in court on charges linked to cash in transit heists which include attempted murder, aggravated robbery and possession of stolen vehicles.

The group was arrested early last month.

Accused number one, Zakhele Zondi says he was forced by the police with their alleged assault on him to concede to have had a hand in the cash heist crimes and insists that he had nothing to do with them.

He alleges that during interrogations, authorities used a plastic bag to cover his face while another hit him with a firearm on his chest.

He told the court that he has been assaulted and tortured at the day of his arrest for almost 11 hours.

He also says the state’s assertion that he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle is false and that he was first arrested then taken to Dobsonville where the vehicles were situated.

Accused number three and four, including Present, will tell the court on 31 August why they should be granted bail.

Until then, they remain in custody.

