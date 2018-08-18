Bail application involving ex-ANC employee in cash heists yet to be concluded
The group appeared in court on charges linked to cash in transit heists which include attempted murder, aggravated robbery and possession of stolen vehicles.
JOHANENSBURG – The bail application of dismissed African National Congress (ANC) employee Velile Present and his three co-accused is yet to be concluded.
They appeared in court on charges linked to cash in transit heists which include attempted murder, aggravated robbery and possession of stolen vehicles.
The group was arrested early last month.
Accused number one, Zakhele Zondi says he was forced by the police with their alleged assault on him to concede to have had a hand in the cash heist crimes and insists that he had nothing to do with them.
He alleges that during interrogations, authorities used a plastic bag to cover his face while another hit him with a firearm on his chest.
He told the court that he has been assaulted and tortured at the day of his arrest for almost 11 hours.
He also says the state’s assertion that he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle is false and that he was first arrested then taken to Dobsonville where the vehicles were situated.
Accused number three and four, including Present, will tell the court on 31 August why they should be granted bail.
Until then, they remain in custody.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 17 August 2018
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
Family & friends of Dawn Basdeo to resume search after husband confession
-
Mkhwebane calls on Saps to reinforce control around whistle blowers
-
Brother to appear in court over his sister’s murder
-
RTMC to introduce online service for learner, driver test applications
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.