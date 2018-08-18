Authorities hope to make more arrests soon in Daveyton mob justice incident

Community MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane confirmed on Friday that three people were arrested in connection with the attack.

JOHANNEBSURG – Authorities say they hope to make more arrests in connection with a mob justice attack near the unity secondary school in Daveyton.

A 17-year-old was collected from his school on Wednesday by angry community members and taken to the east rand high school where he was set alight outside the premises.

He's now recovering in hospital; however, a man was beaten to death during the attack after the pair were accused of being part of a local gang.

Nkosi-Malobane says police are following up on leads.

“Some of them have decided to run but we’re aware of their whereabouts, we will make sure that we arrest them.

“The boys, I must say that, all the boys that we identified, I think there are about six boys that we’ve identified or were named. As far as we’re concerned, there are not linked to any criminal activity at the moment.”

#Unityhighschool Gauteng Education MEC is meeting with Various community structures at the Daveyton school following a mob justice attack and allegations of gangsterism at the school.

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said police will remain on high alert in Daveyton to ensure law and order is restored.

It's understood the same mob later beat up a man to death accusing him of also being involved in gang activity.

Masina has called on community members to exercise restraint and to work with law enforcement agencies.

“Both at the level of Saps and at the level of the EMPD, I’ve been assured that our community will safe over time in terms of deployment to ensure that we create peace in our community.”

MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Nkosi-Malobane visited the school on Friday.

Nkosi-Malobane said no pupils from the school have been identified as being part of a suspected gang at this stage.

Pupils at the Unity Secondary School have been left traumatised after witnessing the attack by angry residents.

“From that day, things haven’t been well here at school… it’s so difficult for us to learn,” said one learner.

Nkosi-Malobane said the boy was taken to this particular school because community members suspected his friends were involved in gang activities.

“Some of the group ran to this school to start looking for those people. The boy was, unfortunately, attacked on his way to come and point out his friends.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)