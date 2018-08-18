ANC mourns the passing of Kofi Annan

The Nobel Prize laureate died on Saturday in Switzerland after a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has sent its condolences on the passing of former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

The party says in a statement that it “received with profound sadness” the news of the passing of Annan.

“An eminent and distinguished son of Africa, Mr. Annan was a great friend of the people of South Africa who played an immeasurable role in shaping the global agenda in favour of the people of the developing South. As the 7th United Nations Secretary-General from 1996 to 2006, Mr. Annan painstakingly utilised his tenure to advance peace and sustainable development, while working determinedly to push back the frontiers of poverty and underdevelopment.”

The ANC added that at the time of his passing, Annan formed part of the group of eminent persons, The Elders, which works together for peace and human rights.

“Amongst his many passions was silencing the guns on the African continent and delivering universal health coverage to all our people.

“The ANC joins the people of the world in mourning the departure of this great statesman. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Annan family during this difficult period of grief.”

Meanwhile, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared a week of mourning to pay respect to the former UN chief.