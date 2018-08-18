2 CT off-duty police officers killed in one night
The constables were gunned down in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN - Two off-duty police officers have been killed in Cape Town.
The constables were gunned down in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday night.
The South African Police Service says 30-year-old Lonwabo Kili was shot in Delft, at around eight in the evening while picking up someone he knew. His firearm was taken.
Kili was an officer at the Bellville South police station.
Thirty-seven-year-old Siyamcela Ncipa was shot twice in the head outside a friend's home in Site B Khayelitsha. Police say he was robbed of his firearm too.
Ncipa worked at the Mowbray police station.
The police's Novela Potelwa says they will work around the clock to get to perpetrators.
“The Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has expressed condolences to the bereaved family. He has also undertaken that the perpetrators of these heinous acts will be hunted down and they will face the full might of the law.”
Police are urging the public for information about the two incidents.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
