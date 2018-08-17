WCED receives another report of alleged abduction attempt of learner

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

WCED receives another report of alleged abduction attempt of learner

The incident apparently occurred outside Habibia Primary School on Wednesday.

A general view of Habibia Primary school in Cape Town. Picture: Facebook.com.
A general view of Habibia Primary school in Cape Town. Picture: Facebook.com.
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has received yet another report of an alleged learner abduction attempt in Rylands.

The incident apparently occurred outside Habibia Primary School on Wednesday.

This week the department raised the alarm after two learners were allegedly drugged and abducted in two separate incidents in Cape Town’s Zonnebloem neighbourhood.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the incident occurred after school.

Shelver adds the learner managed to flee and reported the matter to police.

“Learners will be required to stay within the school property until they have been picked up. They’ve also encouraged parents to remind their children of stranger-danger and report any suspicious behaviour to the school educators or officials immediately.”

Shelver says the school governing body met on Friday morning to discuss how it can improve security and vigilance at the school.

The department is also urging parents to ensure they collect their children at the relevant dismissal times for school and after-school activities.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA