WCED receives another report of alleged abduction attempt of learner
The incident apparently occurred outside Habibia Primary School on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has received yet another report of an alleged learner abduction attempt in Rylands.
This week the department raised the alarm after two learners were allegedly drugged and abducted in two separate incidents in Cape Town’s Zonnebloem neighbourhood.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the incident occurred after school.
Shelver adds the learner managed to flee and reported the matter to police.
“Learners will be required to stay within the school property until they have been picked up. They’ve also encouraged parents to remind their children of stranger-danger and report any suspicious behaviour to the school educators or officials immediately.”
Shelver says the school governing body met on Friday morning to discuss how it can improve security and vigilance at the school.
The department is also urging parents to ensure they collect their children at the relevant dismissal times for school and after-school activities.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
