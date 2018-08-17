[WATCH] #BuyaMthetho: JMPD impounds 71 unroadworthy taxis in two days

Led by JMPD chief David Tembe, police impounded taxis that are not fit to be on Joburg's roads and/or are not properly licenced.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has impounded 71 unroadworthy minibus taxis during its Operation Buya Mthetho exercise.

Launched in February this year, Operation Buya Mthetho is a multi-departmental operation aimed at enforcing by-laws and bringing the rule of law to the City of Johannesburg.

The 71 taxis were impounded in Randburg, Soweto, Joburg CBD, Bryanston and Midrand.

According to Tembe, most unroadworthy vehicles are destroyed after following due processes.