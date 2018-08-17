[WATCH] #BuyaMthetho: JMPD impounds 71 unroadworthy taxis in two days
Led by JMPD chief David Tembe, police impounded taxis that are not fit to be on Joburg's roads and/or are not properly licenced.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has impounded 71 unroadworthy minibus taxis during its Operation Buya Mthetho exercise.
Launched in February this year, Operation Buya Mthetho is a multi-departmental operation aimed at enforcing by-laws and bringing the rule of law to the City of Johannesburg.
The 71 taxis were impounded in Randburg, Soweto, Joburg CBD, Bryanston and Midrand.
According to Tembe, most unroadworthy vehicles are destroyed after following due processes.
#BuyaMthetho Intensified!— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) August 15, 2018
Our @JMPDSafety Operations and SPU Officers impounded
26× unroadworthy and unlicensed Minibus taxis during the Public transport operation in Johannesburg, Randburg & Soweto
Great work #JoburgsFinest 👏🌟
Compliance is not negotiable!#SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/gFGbHaXPPI
#BuyaMthetho Intensified👮♂️👮♀️— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) August 16, 2018
19x unroadworthy and unlicensed Minibus taxis impounded by @JMPDSafety Operations & SPU officers at R55 & Bryanston Main + R562 & Lever
Great work #JoburgsFinest #SaferJoburg @HermanMashaba @MichaelSun168 @CoJPublicSafety @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/nnegMUjjQp
#BuyaMthetho Intensified👮♂️👮♀️— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) August 16, 2018
Our @JMPDSafety Operations officers impounded
7x unroadworthy and unlicensed Minibus taxis at Kliptown and Lawley
Compliance is NOT negotiable!#SaferJoburg #Wedeliver #JMPDAyisafani pic.twitter.com/4YiuOMOmAp
