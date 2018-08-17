Turkish court rejects US pastor Brunson's appeal for release - Haberturk
Brunson, an Evangelical pastor residing in the coastal province of Izmir, is standing trial in Turkey over terrorism charges.
ANKARA - A Turkish court has rejected an appeal to release American Christian pastor Andrew Brunson from house arrest, broadcaster Haberturk said on Friday.
Brunson, an Evangelical pastor residing in the coastal province of Izmir, is standing trial in Turkey over terrorism charges. His case now lies at the heart of a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and the United States that has prompted a crash of Turkey’s lira currency.
The lira, which has lost some 40% of its value this year, weakened beyond 6.21 against the US dollar after the news, from 6.04 beforehand.
