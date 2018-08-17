Three government vehicles torched in protest-hit Matatiele
Frustrated residents in the Eastern Cape town have been protesting over poor service delivery this week.
CAPE TOWN - Three government vehicles have been torched in protest-hit Matatiele.
Frustrated residents in the Eastern Cape town have been protesting over poor service delivery this week.
The demonstrations have spread to nearby towns where shops have had to be closed.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Raphael Motloung says protesters have demanded a meeting with government officials, and are currently in a meeting with the MEC of Public Works.
“They’re complaining about the bad state of roads in rural areas. The protesters gathered in town to meet the MEC.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
‘Police failed to protect Magaqa murder whistleblowers’
-
EFF introduces bill to nationalise central bank
-
'The revolution is imminent'
-
RTMC to introduce online service for learner, driver test applications
-
Mcebo Dlamini walks to PTA for jailed #FeesMustFall students
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.