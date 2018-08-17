Three government vehicles torched in protest-hit Matatiele

Frustrated residents in the Eastern Cape town have been protesting over poor service delivery this week.

CAPE TOWN - Three government vehicles have been torched in protest-hit Matatiele.

Frustrated residents in the Eastern Cape town have been protesting over poor service delivery this week.

The demonstrations have spread to nearby towns where shops have had to be closed.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Raphael Motloung says protesters have demanded a meeting with government officials, and are currently in a meeting with the MEC of Public Works.

“They’re complaining about the bad state of roads in rural areas. The protesters gathered in town to meet the MEC.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)