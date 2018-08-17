Still unclear what caused Joburg CBD building fire

Johannesburg Emergency Services say the preliminary investigation could not be concluded due to the extent of the damage.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents and shop owners who were evacuated when a building in the Joburg CBD caught fire on Thursday will never know what sparked the flames.

Residents who live in the upper part of the premises questioned the timing of the blaze which broke out just two hours after the City and police raided their homes.

Emergency services' Nana Radebe says only the first two floors of the 10 story building were damaged.

“The building when we left it yesterday it was safe, we had checked the building and everyone was moving back in. Where the fire occurred is part of a church, the residential starts from the second floor going up.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)