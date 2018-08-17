Still no sign of missing Knysna fisherman
The man, believed to be aged 38, is believed to have disappeared after being swept off the rocks on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - There’s still no sign of a missing fisherman in Knysna.
The man, believed to be aged 38, is believed to have disappeared after being swept off the rocks on Thursday.
The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon says: “Despite an extensive search by NSRI Knysna, emergency services and police into the night on 16 August, no sign of the man has been found.”
NSRI says while fishing with a friend, the man slipped on rocks and fell into the sea, and the friend sought help.
A Police Dive Unit and local Police will continue in an ongoing search operation.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
