Still no sign of missing Knysna fisherman

The man, believed to be aged 38, is believed to have disappeared after being swept off the rocks on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - There’s still no sign of a missing fisherman in Knysna.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon says: “Despite an extensive search by NSRI Knysna, emergency services and police into the night on 16 August, no sign of the man has been found.”

NSRI says while fishing with a friend, the man slipped on rocks and fell into the sea, and the friend sought help.

A Police Dive Unit and local Police will continue in an ongoing search operation.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)