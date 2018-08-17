[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: TUT beat NWU to help UJ go joint-top

Sheldon Morais | EWN brings you your weekly wrap of Varsity Football. This week the team interviews Tuks winger Richard Moremi.

Round four of Varsity Football kicked off on Thursday night.

The feature game saw Wits host Tuks in a Gauteng derby. It ended 0-0 in Johannesburg.

North West University went down to Tshwane University of Technology, who are showing no signs of fatigue, 1-0.

The University of Johannesburg managed to edge the University of KZN 1-0 as they lead the table on goal difference. University of Western Cape got their first win of the campaign, thrashing University of Limpopo 7-0.

Ahmed & Michael caught up with Tuks winger Richard Moremi about being in the Varsity Football system since inception in 2013.