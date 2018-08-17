Serena Williams' coach told her to stop breastfeeding
The 36-year-old legendary sportswoman was shocked when she was advised to switch to formula feeding in order to improve her game.
LONDON - Serena Williams has admitted it was her male tennis coach who encouraged her to stop breastfeeding because he thought it was impacting her game.
The 36-year-old legendary sportswoman gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., whom she has with her husband Alex Ohanian, 11 months ago and, although she couldn't wait to get back on the court, she was shocked when she was advised to switch to formula feeding in order to improve her game.
Speaking in TIME magazine, Williams's coach Patrick Mouratoglou said: "I felt the decisions were taken through the angle of the family, where before, every decision was taken through the angle of tennis. This is a big difference. Even if you are Serena, if you want to be successful in tennis, tennis has to be priority No. 1."
However, Williams has admitted his advice was hard to swallow.
She explained: "You have the power to sustain the life that God gave her. You have the power to make her happy, to calm her. At any other time in your life, you don't have this magical superpower. It's absolutely hard to take from a guy. He's not a woman, he doesn't understand that connection, that the best time of the day for me was when I tried to feed her. I've spent my whole life making everyone happy, just servicing it seems like everyone. And this is something I wanted to do."
But Williams eventually took his advice because she needed her body back.
She said: "I looked at Olympia, and I was like, 'Listen, mommy needs to get her body back, so mommy's going to stop now.' "
But, although she gave up, Serena still has a strong bond with her baby.
She added: "I didn't think I'd be this attached. It's difficult to leave her. Sometimes she just wants mommy, she doesn't want anyone else. I still have to learn a balance between being there for her and being there for me. I'm working on it. I never understood women before, when they put themselves in second or third place. And it's so easy to do. It's so easy to do."
More in Lifestyle
-
Family planning multiple events to honour Aretha Franklin
-
Nicki Minaj: I always knew I’d become a superstar
-
Britney Spears must pay $110k to ex-husband
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Scarlett Johansson is the highest paid actress
-
[WATCH] How Aretha Franklin demanded respect
-
MIT mathematicians have solved an age-old spaghetti mystery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.