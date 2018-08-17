Search to get underway after Gauteng man admits to dumping wife's body
Dawn Basdeo's husband, Prem, was arrested soon after she went missing two months ago.
PRETORIA - The family and friends of missing Brooklyn woman Dawn Basdeo will on Friday embark on a search for her body in the area, where her husband told police he had dumped it.
Basdeo's husband, Prem, was arrested soon after she went missing two months ago. He remains in police custody.
Basdeo’s family, friends and volunteers are meeting at the Swartkops raceway, where they’re expected to start to search for her body.
The police have already searched the area and found nothing.
Prem Basdeo has also taken police to several other locations where he claims to have dumped his wife, but the exact location of her remains is unknown.
The Pretoria magistrates court denied him bail last month. He is facing charges of murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.
The family has set up a Facebook page where it is asking members of the public to volunteer for the search.
Edited by Shimoney Regter
