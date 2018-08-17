Scopa wants reports on alleged tender irregularities at SAA
Scopa says it needs a comprehensive report on the SAA group and its subsidiaries and what interventions have been taken to deal with issues plaguing the airline.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says it wants to see the forensic reports which have revealed alleged tender irregularities at South African Airways (SAA).
The committee has over the past week been meeting with junior staff from various departments within the airline, as well as its board and executive management.
Scopa says it’s pleased the airline has established a forensic investigative team to deal with corruption but adds its survival depends on dismantling a syndicate operating from within.
It says it needs to see the forensic report compiled by risk management company Open Water that fingers individuals for corruption.
The committee says access to the report will allow it to follow up on what action has been taken.
But it says it believes the airline’s technical arm is at the heart of its financial mismanagement.
During its visit, Members of Parliament learned invoices were being paid without proper documentation.
Spare parts, including engines and gearboxes, are being stolen, and evergreen contracts are being rolled over for years and never put out to tender.
The committee says getting SAA technical back on track will solve many of the problems at the national carrier.
