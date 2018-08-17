Scopa calls for urgent action against allegedly corrupt Transnet officials

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and two other senior executives have until Monday to give reasons why they should not be suspended, after being served suspension notices.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has called on Transnet to resolve the matter surrounding its top executives urgently.

They're accused of unlawful conduct relating to Transnet's procurement of more than 1,000 locomotives.

Scopa is currently holding oversight visits at Transnet as it's also facing serious allegations of maladministration and corruption.

Committee Chairperson Themba Godi says those implicated need to be dealt with.

“A number of suspensions are going to follow. Disciplinary actions with follow and then criminal cases will be opened against individuals whether they are still in Transnet or not. As Scopa, we have said we want Transnet to act without fear and favour.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)