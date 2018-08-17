Sapu welcomes Minister Cele's plans to employ more police officers
A lack of personnel, infrastructure and technology are some of the hindrances to the police's ability to fight crime.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Union (Sapu) has welcomed plans by Police Minister Bheki Cele to seek more funding from Treasury to employ more officers.
Sapu president Mpho Kwinika: "You will see that the South African Police Service (SAPS) today, one police officer is servicing more than 600 people. You need to bring that down to at least 270 per one cop. So that is enough for the Treasury to understand."
According to a public service commission report which looked into policing resources in the provinces, 85% of police stations in the Western Cape are understaffed.
The report revealed that in the Western Cape, the police to population ratio has worsened from 1 to 385 in 2016, to 1 to 509 in 2018.
Currently, each officer is now serving on average 124 more residents than in 2016.
In addition, the police to population ratio in the Western Cape is much worse than the national average which is one to 369.
Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith.
