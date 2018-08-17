Popular Topics
SADC region on a positive trajectory, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa’s national development plan is aligned to the regional objectives which, in turn, mesh with those of the wider continent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with President Hage Geingob of Namibia on the eve of the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community. Picture: Dirco.
President Cyril Ramaphosa with President Hage Geingob of Namibia on the eve of the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community. Picture: Dirco.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Making his maiden speech to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa notes the region is on a positive trajectory.

Ramaphosa handed the chair of the 16-nation grouping to his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob, who is hosting the summit.

Ramaphosa says the SADC is addressing its main challenges of inadequate infrastructure, underdevelopment, poverty, the effects of climate change and the spread of communicable diseases.

Despite the troubled spots in the region, he says it remains relatively peaceful.

He says South Africa’s national development plan is aligned to the regional objectives which, in turn, mesh with those of the wider continent.

Analysts say although the chair of SADC has moved on from South Africa, its leadership of the region is something that will persist until the middle of the century.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa keynote address at the 38th SADC Summit

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

