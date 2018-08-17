RTMC to introduce online service for learner, driver test applications
The system will allow learner and driving licence applicants to choose the date, time and place of their tests.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is introducing an online service which it says will put an end to corruption at licensing departments.
The online service, which will launch this month, will also be available to those renewing their licences.
The RTMC’s Simon Zwane says: “We have evidence and seen in the past that because of the handling by officials, we have experienced corruption where bookings are blocked for certain individual purposes that are corrupt. We will deal with that and improve services for the public.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
