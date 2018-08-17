Rand slides as lira plunge triggers EM sell-off
The rand’s weakness this week has also come after concerns over South Africa’s economic outlook.
JOHANNESBURG – The rand weakened 2% against the dollar, tracking its emerging market peers lower as the Turkish lira slid.
At 10.05 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9900 per dollar, 1.78% weaker from its overnight close of 14.7275. Earlier it touched a session low of 15.0300.
Emerging market currencies were under fresh pressure on Friday, with Turkey’s lira fell 7% to the dollar despite central bank measures earlier in the week.
“The Turkish Lira has been sold off quite aggressively and emerging markets are being put under a lot of pressure as a result,” said Andre Botha, a currency trader at Treasury One.
The rand had recovered some losses in early trade after being rattled overnight by the news that the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters had introduced a bill to nationalise the central bank.
Nedbank analysts wrote in a note that the nationalisation debate was likely to keep the local unit on the back foot.
The rand’s weakness this week has also come after concerns over South Africa’s economic outlook.
Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark bond due in 2026 was up 11 basis points at 9.105%.
On the bourse, the All-Share index rose 0.50% to 56,844 points while the top 40 index was 0.58% higher.
The market recovered in tandem with South Africa’s Naspers shares, which rose 1.64% to R3,197 after weakening earlier this week when Internet giant Tencent Holdings posted its first surprise profit decline in nearly 13 years. On Friday, Tencent rebounded, rising 3.44%.
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.