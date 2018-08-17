Ramaphosa must 'reprimand' Cele over protection of whistle blowers
Thabiso Zulu and Les Stuta, blew the lid on the alleged reasons behind Sindiso Magaqa’s assassination.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has called on the president to reprimand the Police Minister Bheki Cele for compromising the security of whistle-blowers in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case.
They claim he was killed because he wanted to expose corruption in the multi-million-rand renovation of the Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall in Umzimkhulu on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast.
Mkhwebane says Cele failed to implement a security assessment report which required urgent protection for the pair who have been receiving death threats.
Mkhwebane says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to act against Cele.
“My recommendation is that the president should reprimand the Minister of Police. The president should also ensure that this incident does not reoccur and that the minister takes heed of the warning because people will be murdered.”
She’s recommended that the South African Police Service establish a standard operating procedure to deal with whistleblowers and their safety.
“This will help them as well in their planning if they would want to deal and prevent and deal decisively with crime. That’s where you encourage members of the public to come forward [with information].”
When asked what reasons the minister gave for not implementing the assessment report, she says he simply never responded to her requests.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
